San Francisco mother, daughter who lost family members in 2008 mistaken-identity murders, killed in crash

Two San Francisco women, who suffered the unimaginable loss of family members in a mistaken-identity triple murder in 2008, were among those killed in a head-on crash in Calaveras County.

The crash happened on Highway 4, west of the town of Copperopolis on Friday. The California Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2020 Honda was traveling in the eastbound direction at a high rate of speed when he veered into the westbound lane "for an unknown reason."

Three people in the Honda were killed and six people in the other car, a 2020 Lexus, suffered moderate to major injuries. The injured victims were from San Jose, according to the CHP.

On Tuesday, the Calaveras County Coroner’s Office confirmed to KTVU, the identities of those killed as Danielle Bologna, 62, of San Francisco, her daughter, Francesca Bologna, 25, also of San Francisco, and Jose Luis Garcia Jr., 25, of Hayward. Garcia was the driver.

KTVU has learned Danielle Bologna lost her husband, Tony Bologna, 48, and their two sons, Michael, 20, and Matthew, 16, in San Francisco’s Excelsior neighborhood in June 2008. Investigators said the shooter mistook at least one of the sons for a gang rival member. The killings left behind sister Francesca Bologna, who was 10 at the time, and another brother, Andrew Bologna.

That other brother was the lone survivor of the shooting and ended up providing key testimony in the 2012 murder trial of Edwin Ramos, an MS-13 gang member. Andrew Bologna identified Ramos as the shooter. Ramos was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A GoFundMe set up by friends of the family shared, "Fifteen years ago, our dear friend lost his father and brothers and now has lost his beloved mother and sister in a fatal car accident. We asking for our community to help and support Drew during this difficult time."

Danielle and Francesca Bologna were being remembered as beloved members of the community. Danielle Bologna, who worked at Rooftop School in San Francisco for a time, was being honored as an integral part of the school family as she was remembered for her positive attitude and kindness.

"Danielle leaves behind her son - her last remaining child," GoFundMe organizers said. "He is left with the unimaginable pain of burying not only his mother but also his sister."

