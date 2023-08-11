Fatal collision in San Jose shuts down road

Police are investigating a fatal car crash in San Jose.

Authorities said two cars collided at the intersection of Berryessa Road and Sabal Drive Friday just after 5 p.m. One driver was pronounced dead while the second driver sustained injuries.

The second driver's condition is unknown.

The westbound direction on Berryessa will be closed from Piedmont to Sabal Drove while they conduct their investigation, the San Jose Police Department said.

This crash marks the 29th fatal collision and 30th traffic death of 2023.