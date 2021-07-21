Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco Muni testing Central Subway Project trains

By KTVU staff
Muni
San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is now testing Muni trains in the yet-to-be completed Central Subway Project.

The Central Subway Project will extend the T-Third Line light rail through downtown to SoMa, Union Square Chinatown. 

The new line has been under construction for nearly a decade and is set to open by spring of 2022. There has been much criticism over the line for construction delays and for being over budget. 