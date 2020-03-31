San Francisco neighbors bang on pots and pans for healthcare heroes

People everywhere are showing their appreciation for those involved in the battle against the pandemic.



And on Monday night, some neighbors in San Francisco held a "shoutout" in an event called "Get loud for heroes."

Neighbors made noise from their windows, porches, balconies and front yards.

Organizers set aside two full minutes for clapping, cheering and banging on pots and pans in a emotional celebration of health care workers and first responders.

"As awful as this is, the fact that we can have a sense of community as we live day by day, hoping to get through this pandemic, I guess it's overwhelming gratitude is what I'd call it," said one of the organizers, Susan Solomon.

The United Educators of San Francisco organized the event. They hope that more neighborhoods will make this a nightly ritual.



