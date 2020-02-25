San Francisco opens new shelter for homeless pregnant mothers

San Francisco opened a new homeless shelter on Monday dedicated to pregnant women and mothers.

Jelani House is located in the Bayview District and will provide shelter to 17 women who are pregnant or recently gave birth and are experiencing homelessness, the city said.

In addition to private rooms, the facility has a kitchen, dining area, and a backyard.

"It's incredibly important that we serve people who have new life either about to be born or are born and make sure they are well cared for as they come into this world so that they don't become people who are homeless 15, 20 years from now," said Jeff Kositsky, the city's director of homelessness and supportive housing.

Most of the mothers will stay at the shelter for six-months with services onsite to help them find permanent housing.

The women also have opportunities to take parenting classes, therapy, and nutrition and cooking classes.

Jelani House is part of Mayor London Breed's pledge to open 1,000 new shelter beds by the end of the year.