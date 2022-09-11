San Francisco parking space listed for $90,000

article

Parking can be hard to come by in big cities like San Francisco. According to SpotHero, the average price for parking in the city on a weekend ranges from $20-$45.

One person has listed a parking space for sale for $90,000. The say the spot is located at 88 Townsend, one block from Oracle Park and is in a covered garage.

According to the website, the spot is currently being leased for $300 a month. The site does not say if anyone has made an offer on the parking spot.