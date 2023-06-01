San Francisco police arrest four teens with multiple firearms and stolen catalytic converters

The San Francisco Police Department on Thursday announced the arrests of three 17-year-olds and one 15-year-old in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts near the 1900 block of Alemany Blvd.

San Francisco police found three loaded firearms, five stolen catalytic converters and burglary tools in relation to the arrest of four teens in San Francisco on June 1, 2023.

A black four-door sedan was seen fleeing the area and once police attempted to stop the vehicle, the four teens fled on foot and were later arrested after a brief foot pursuit, SFPD said.

Officers found three loaded firearms, five stolen catalytic converters and burglary tools. Police officials said they were able to match the stolen catalytic converters to their respective vehicles and return them to the owners.

The three 17-year-olds are from Antioch, Fremont and San Francisco; and all face a range of charges including burglary, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, conspiracy and other charges. Two of the three are charged with minor in possession of a firearm and other gun-related charges.

The 15-year-old suspect is from Brentwood and was charged with burglary, conspiracy, resisting arrest, minor in possession of a firearm and other gun-related charges.

All are currently booked at the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center.