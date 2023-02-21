Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco police ask public's help in locating stabbing suspect in 'elder abuse' case

By Sharon Song
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2
article

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, San Francisco police released a photo of a man suspected in the stabbing of a 67-year-old woman in June 2022.

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police on Tuesday called on the public’s help in a months-long investigation into the stabbing of a 67-year-old woman.

The assault happened on June 30 at around 1 p.m. Investigators were called to the area of Leavenworth and Eddy streets, where they located the victim suffering from stab wounds.

The woman was rushed to the hospital to be treated for what police described as "life-threatening injuries." 

On Tuesday, police released a photo of the man suspected in the attack and asked the public to help identify and locate the suspect.

In addition to being suspected of carrying out the stabbing, police said the man was wanted for "elder abuse." 

He's described to be a Hispanic, in his 20s or 30s, about 5’6" tall, with a heavy-set build and dark hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information related to the case was asked to contact the SFPD through the department's 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or by texting TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. 