San Francisco police confront splinter group of anti-ICE protesters

San Francisco police made another round of arrests after a second round of anti-ICE protests on Monday night, where several buildings were defaced with graffiti.

Overall, police said they had no problem with the large demonstration that started about 7 p.m. at the 24th Street BART station.

But a small, splinter group split off and started vandalizing and damaging businesses up and down streets in the Mission and along Market Street near Civil Center.

Police said thousands of people took part in the broader demonstration and at one point, two smaller groups went in different directions and started causing trouble.

Police were seen late Monday night detaining several people on Market Street, holding them on the sidewalks or processing them inside a San Francisco sheriff's van.

Several of the protesters explained why they were out on the streets.

"It is clear that immigrants are a foundational part of this country," Justine Levan said. "My parents were immigrants. I think every day we have people who are immigrants that work, who provide services for us that we need and more than that. These people are humans."

The unknown number of Monday night arrests follows nearly 150 arrests that San Francisco police made on Sunday night, including six kids, for vandalizing businesses and damaging cars and property.

Early Tuesday morning, more vandalism was spotted, including anti-police, anti-ICE and pro-Palestine spray paint on a McDonald's near the 24th Street BART station. Similar grafitti was found at 22nd and Valencia, at a Wells Fargo bank and Skechers outlet store.

Mayor Daniel Lurie made clear on Monday that, as a sanctuary city, local law enforcement in San Francisco does not engage in federal ICE enforcement.

And while people have the right to protest and free speech, anyone caught breaking the law will face consequences.

The Wells Fargo at 22nd and Mission streets were vandalized during anti-ICE protests. June 10, 2025

The Wells Fargo at 22nd and Mission streets were vandalized during anti-ICE protests. June 10, 2025

The Wells Fargo at 22nd and Mission streets were vandalized during anti-ICE protests. June 10, 2025

The Wells Fargo at 22nd and Mission streets were vandalized during anti-ICE protests. June 10, 2025



