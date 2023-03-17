San Francisco police detain a suspect after student stabbed at middle school

Parents rushed to Francisco Middle School in San Francisco Friday after an alert went out from the district that one student had been stabbed.

Arturo Márquez said he was at work when he got a frantic call from his wife. He said he drove over to the school in North Beach immediately to get his son, Jesus.

"My wife was crying cause she's working right now too," said Márquez, "Of course you get nervous, scared."

"They made us stay in the classroom because just wanted to make sure everyone was safe," said Jesus, a student at the school.

Students say there was a fight inside the building on the third floor library, possibly over a dispute involving a game.

One eighth grader John Paul Cabreros said his friend was there and saw the victim.

"His shirt was slashed and there was blood there," said Cabreros.

"Turned out to be a stabbing incident, so the student was immediately transported to the hospital and they are receiving care and in stable condition," said Laura Dudnick, a San Francisco Unified School District spokesperson.

Dudnick said the school contacted police and sent messages to parents by phone, text and email.

San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca, says officers got the call about 12:45 p.m. and took one student in for questioning.

"Officers were able to detain a possible suspect in this incident," said Officer Rueca.

Some students say they feel less safe, especially after another attack in the city Monday.

"There's another stabbing on a bus," said Cabreros.

In that incident, a 12-year-old was arrested and accused of stabbing a 15-year-old on a Muni bus near Union Square.

On Wednesday at Denman Middle School in the Mission, students were on lockdown after two students began fighting and school staff found a gun.

"There is no evidence that these incidents are related in any way," said Officer Rueca, "The police department is working with school officials to address any safety concerns."

"There will be additional supports for students next week when they come back to school. We know this can be a difficult experience and that students may be feeling a variety of emotions," said Dudnick.

Police say they are still trying to determine a motive.

