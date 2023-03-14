Expand / Collapse search
12-year-old boy arrested in connection to Muni stabbing attack, police say

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 6:44PM
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Teen stabbed on SF bus was allegedly attacked by 4 suspects

Four attackers are wanted in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old on a San Francisco bus on Monday evening, according to city police.

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police have arrested a 12-year-old boy in connection to what they are calling an "unprovoked" stabbing aboard a Muni bus on Monday, police say.

Four attackers were wanted in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old on a San Francisco, according to city police. 

On Tuesday evening, Officer Robert Rueca announced the boy's arrest, saying he was booked for attempted homicide and for an unrelated robbery and stabbing in San Francisco.

The teen victim suffered life-threatening injuries from the stabbing on an 8BX bus near Union Square. An update on his condition on Tuesday was not available. Police simply said he was recovering.

Police had not previously identified the victim's age nor said how many people were suspected in the attack.

"Suspects assaulted and stabbed the victim on the Muni bus," police said in their daily crime bulletin.

The alleged attack occurred at Stockton and Sutter streets around 4:30 p.m. 

Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspects. 