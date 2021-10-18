San Francisco police in search of 85-year-old missing woman

article

San Francisco police are in search of 85-year-old resident Olga Malave, who was last seen Monday morning in the 600 block of Edinburgh Street.

Malave is described to be a 5-foot-2-inch woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen leaving her home a 9:22 a.m. wearing a brown fedora, brown goat with a gold pin and a red shirt.

Because of her age and medical conditions, Malave is considered to be at risk, police say. Residents are encouraged to contact their local police department if they know her whereabouts.

Police ask community members to call the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.



