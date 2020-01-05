San Francisco Police investigating early morning Tenderloin homicide

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a homicide early Sunday morning in the city’s Tenderloin district.

Officers say someone was killed just before 4 a.m. at Larkin and O’Farrell Streets.

Erik Jenkins said the victim is the mother of his child. “We got a 4 ½ month old baby girl,” Jenkins said through tears.

Officers blocked off Larkin from Ellis St. to O’Farrell St. for several hours Sunday as they looked through the scene. There was a heavy focus on one corner where more than a dozen evidence markers lined the sidewalk as investigators collected bags of items and took pictures.

Beyond the crime scene tape, Jenkins was comforted by friend.

“She was an incredible mother, she was great, she was fantastic, she was a fantastic person.” — Erik Jenkins

His hope is for the SFPD to find who did this. “Tell them to do their job and do it well," said Jenkins.

The police department is asking anyone with information on the homicide to contact the tip line at (415) 575-4444.