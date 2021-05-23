San Francisco police investigating SOMA district shooting that killed 25-year-old man

article

Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man died in a shooting late Saturday in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood, police said.

Officers from the Southern Station responded about 11:15 p.m. to the 1100 block of Mission Street, where they found the man in his car with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any other information about the shooting.