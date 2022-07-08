San Francisco police offer $100,000 reward in 21-year-old cold case

article

San Francisco police are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a 21-year-old cold case.

For two decades investigators have been seaching for the suspect in the homicide of Paula Brien.

Brien, 25, was found dead by 455 Harriet Street on June 18, 2001.

She was last seen by Gina's Bar, which is no longer in business, near 6th Street and Mission Street.

Authorities said she was seen with a man in a red car. Police described the suspect as a white man approximately 5’11" to 6 feet tall, muscular in build, and wearing short pants.

Investigators released a sketch of the man Brien was last seen with before she was found dead.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Homicide Cold case Investigator Daniel Cunningham of the San Francisco Police Department at 1-415-553-9515, Investigator Daniel Dedet at 1-415-553-1450, Sgt. Alan Levy at 1-415-553-9245 or through Department Operations Center (DOC) at 1-415-553-1071.

People who wish to stay anonymous may contact the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip at TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.