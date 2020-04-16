San Francisco police officer accused of rape, domestic violence

article

A San Francisco police officer was arrested on suspicion of rape and domestic violence, authorities said.

Wagstaffe said the arrest came one day after the victim went to the San Bruno Police Department to report the alleged crime.

Chan, 40, was released from custody after posting a $100,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for July 15.

Chan was assigned to the Airport Bureau and placed on unpaid leave pending an internal investigation into the allegations.