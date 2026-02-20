San Francisco police pursuit ends in injury crash

article

A police pursuit in San Francisco on Friday morning ended when officers crashed into another car in the city’s Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood.

What we know:

San Francisco Police Department officers were patrolling the area of Geary Blvd. and St Joseph’s Ave. – at the edge of the city’s Anza Vista neighborhood – when they spotted a reported stolen car driving in the area just after 7:20 a.m., according to a department statement.

The officers tried to stop the car, but it failed to yield and led police on a chase.

The pursuing police car and an uninvolved vehicle crashed in the 2700 block of Pine Street, and authorities lost the suspect car at the road’s intersection with Divisadero Street.

The aftermath:

The two officers and the driver of the other vehicle were evaluated by medics at the scene, and the driver of the other car was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later found the stolen car unoccupied in Oakland.

No arrests were made in connection with the vehicle theft or the pursuit.