San Francisco police say 3 people shot in Mission District, 1 dies at hospital

San Francisco police said three people were shot Sunday in the Mission District, and one died of their injuries.

At approximately 2:25 a.m. officers responded to Mission Street and 19th Street on a report of shooting. Officers found three victims suffering from apparent gun shot wounds, and one victim suffering from other non-life threatening injuries when they arrived.

Officers said they tried to help the victims and called for medical attention.

The three people with gun shot wounds were transported to a local hospital.

Despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The fourth victim was treated and released at the scene.

Authorities said no arrests were made, and it remains an open and active investigation.

The condition of the others who were shot is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 to begin a message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.