San Francisco police seek man missing for over a month

San Francisco police are asking for help in locating a man reported missing in January and are circulating a photo in the hope someone might recognize him.

Christopher Woitel, 50, was reported missing by his mother on Jan. 13 and she said he last contacted her via social media on Jan. 9 and has not been heard from since.

Woitel lives on Guerrero Street in the Mission District and is known to frequent Emeryville and Sonora, police said.

Christopher Woitel, 50.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone who sees Woitel to contact their local law enforcement agency and be prepared to provide his current location and clothing description.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.