Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco police union president resigns after questions about using car, credit card

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco police union president resigns

San Francisco police union president Tony Montoya resigns after driving a car owned by the union to his new home in Nevada and using union credit card to pay for gas.

SAN FRANCISCO - The head of San Francisco's police union has stepped down from that job.

Tony Montoya submitted his resignation last week.

The San Francisco Standard  first reported concerns raised after he drove a vehicle owned by the union to his new home in Nevada and used a union credit card to pay for the gas.

Montoya says that did not violate any union policies or practices.

Montoya has been on medical leave for several months.

Lt. Tracy McCray, who has been the interim union president, will remain in that job until a union election next February.  