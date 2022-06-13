San Francisco police union president resigns after questions about using car, credit card

The head of San Francisco's police union has stepped down from that job.



Tony Montoya submitted his resignation last week.

The San Francisco Standard first reported concerns raised after he drove a vehicle owned by the union to his new home in Nevada and used a union credit card to pay for the gas.

Montoya says that did not violate any union policies or practices.

Montoya has been on medical leave for several months.

Lt. Tracy McCray, who has been the interim union president, will remain in that job until a union election next February.