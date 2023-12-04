San Francisco car break-ins drop steeply, officials claim

article

The San Francisco Police Department is cracking down on car break-ins.

The number of auto burglaries has been cut in half, with a 51 percent drop over the last 3 months compared to the same time period in 2022, according to Mayor London Breed’s office.

Still, there have been 15,000 car break-ins in San Francisco from January through October, according to city stats.

Police are using bait cars, undercover officers, increased patrols, and investigating organized crime rings which the city said is committing a lot of car burglaries.

According to investigators, they typically see a 10 percent drop in break-ins after a group of burglary suspects are arrested.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s office is targeting burglary suspects to keep them off the streets.

Breed is supporting legislation through the Board of Supervisors, to install 400 license plate reader cameras at 100 intersections.

There was a temporary drop in auto burglaries in 2020, the first year of the COVID pandemic, but the numbers climbed again 2021 and 2022.

The Mayor’s office also reported a 75 percent drop in retail theft from the recent Black Friday shopping weekend, compared to 2022.