San Francisco residents to hold protest against reopening of Great Highway

Residents, community groups and policymakers will be taking part in a rally to keep the Great Highway car-free on Sunday.

On August 5, Mayor London Breed and other city officials announced that the Great Highway will partially reopen car use, and the pedestrian and bicycle-only promenade that the highway became during the pandemic will be limited to weekends and holidays only.

Organizers argue that there's a strong support to make the Great Highway a new park, considering it was used by over 20,000 people during the weekdays during the pandemic.

Protesters will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Judah Street on the Great Highway to hear speeches and march to Lincoln Avenue. Speakers include State Senator Scott Wiener and representatives from the Sunrise Movement Bay Area, Mothers Out Front San Francisco and the SF Youth Commission.