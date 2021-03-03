San Francisco restaurants and museums prepare to open their doors

In San Francisco, restaurants and museums are getting ready to welcome back customers.

Workers say they've taken measures to keep visitors and staff safe.

There is excitement about reopening.

Employees say they've spent weeks preparing and hope the most recent shutdown was the last.

Crews were busy Tuesday evening preparing for the reopening of John's Grill at Union Square.

The iconic restaurant has been closed since the stay at the home order three months ago.

"We're here to get everything organized. Get everything looking nice for the public," says John Konstin Jr., the restaurant owner.

He decided not to reopen when San Francisco allowed outdoor dining to resume at the end of January.

"We heard about this new variant that was in California. It had us a little more nervous," says Konstin Jr.

He says all employees returning to work are required to be vaccinated.

"I got the first dose from CVS-Pfizer," says Sean Kulanet, the restaurant manager.

He showed KTVU his vaccination card, "I feel safer and I'm waiting for the second dose."

At the deYoung, a new special exhibit pairing the work of Alexander Calder and Pablo Picasso awaits patrons as the museum prepares to reopen

"It's an exhibition that comes to us from France. It was shown there last year. We're the first U.S. venue to feature the exhibition," says Helena Nordstrom, spokeswoman for deYoung Museum.

It will reopen to members only Thursday and Friday.

The general public will be able to visit starting Saturday. Since Saturdays are free for general admission, reservations are expected to book up fast.

"We're really excited to see our visitors come back on Saturday as well as feeling safe 'cause we have such good protocols and procedures. I think everyone is going to feel the joy of being among such wonderful art," says Susan McConkey, Chief Administrative Officer at deYoung Museum.

She says reservations will be available online and by phone starting Friday at noon.

People will be allowed in at 15-minute intervals.

Masks are mandatory as is social distancing.

Back at John's Grill, workers cooked up new dishes added to the menu for staff to do a taste test on the eve of reopening.

New offerings for a new beginning with old customers.

"I've been working here 16 years. The regulars are what makes this place special," says Jeff Daniels, a server at the restaurant.

The restaurant owner says he's already received many reservations for this weekend.

Museum officials are advising people to book ahead of time. They expect demand to be high.