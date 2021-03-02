San Francisco is back in the red; so are 15 other California counties

article

San Francisco is in the red.

"It's a new day," Mayor London Breed said on Tuesday standing at Pier 39.

The iconic shot with Alcatraz and the beautiful bay in the background is typically a spot for tourists, Breed pointed out, but it can also be a popular destination for locals too, as she highlighted great places to eat, drink coffee and have a "staycation" right in The City.

Breed was able to make that joyous proclamation -- and a total of 15 other California counties could, too -- because the state Department of Health downgraded San Francisco from the purple tier, down to the red tier.

Napa, Santa Clara, El Dorado, Lassen, Modoc, San Luis Obispo counties also moved in the red on Tuesday, and Humboldt, Marin, San Mateo, Shasta, and Yolo counties moved into the red tier last week. Other northern California counties were also in the red, bringing the total number of counties in the red to 16.

Forty are still in the purple tier and two counties are in the orange tier.

In the red tier, restaurants can open indoors at 25% capacity and shopping centers can reopen at 50% capacity, for example.

"I'm excited," Breed said, noting that pretty soon, San Francisco would also be in the orange tier.

Under the state's guidelines, in order to move into the red tier, counties must have fewer than seven new cases of COVID for every 100,000 residents.

Both Breed and Dr. Grant Colfax said that there was still a long way to go in terms of emerging from the pandemic, but they noted the dropping case numbers and the availability of a third vaccine to help San Francisco administer up to 10,000 vaccines a day.

To date, Breed said 22 percent of San Franciscans over the age of 16 have now been vaccinated against COVID.

Muni drivers, teachers and restaurant workers are among those now eligible to get vaccinated as well, the mayor said.

Officials also announced that San Francisco's curfew was lifted meaning that people can now eat outside until past 10 p.m.

Plus, since museums can now open with restrictions, the DeYoung Museum is preparing to open to the general public on Saturday for the first time in three months.