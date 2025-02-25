San Francisco School Board approves preliminary layoff notices

The Brief The San Francisco School Board has approved preliminary layoff notices for 550 staff members to address a $113 million deficit in the 2025-2026 budget. Notices will be issued for 395 certificated positions and 164 classified positions, with final decisions not made until May.



The San Francisco School Board has voted to approve preliminary layoff notices, affecting hundreds of staff members. At one point, over 800 jobs were at risk, but that number has now been reduced.

The number of positions potentially eliminated now stands closer to 550. Despite this reduction, many in the community believes this is still far too many. Tonight, an overflow space at the district headquarters was filled with students, parents, and teachers who disapprove of the cuts.

Strong opposition

What they're saying:

"Damn it, the only reason why test scores are down is because you guys keep cutting our budgets that support our teachers, that support our education," a student named Evelyn said during public comment, urging the board to vote against the preliminary layoffs.

"You have to listen to our students. What I'm going to say for Mission High School is we offer so many opportunities. Without these opportunities, our students will not have access to post-secondary and college opportunities," said Valerie Forero, Principal at Mission High School.

Paraeducators, counselors, and even teachers could lose their jobs.

"How dare you destroy our wellness program, when the risk of hate, violence, and suicide is exploding. This will lead to disaster," Rebecca Hensler, Co-head Counselor at Denman Middle School, told the board.

SFUSD said 80% of its budget is spent on staffing. To close the $113 million deficit, the superintendent said the cuts are necessary to avoid a potential state takeover.

"While it is very painful, it is very necessary for us to reduce our existing workforce in both our central office as well as throughout our schools. We continue to prioritize our decisions that are centered on the needs of our students," said SFUSD Superintendent Maria Su.

SFUSD is issuing notices for 395 certificated positions and 164 classified positions by March 15, with a goal to balance its $1.3 billion budget.

"It’s really concerning. I actually live a few blocks from here in the Tenderloin. Me and my partner are both substitute teachers, so both of our jobs are on the line. So, come June, we risk homelessness, essentially," said substitute teacher Roxanne Knight.

"I think it would be really devastating. I know they were talking about cutting social workers and counselors, and we sorely need those at our public schools. Very important," said parent Brandee Marckmann.

The superintendent said the district has avoided its initial target of more than 800 job cuts, thanks to the high number of employees opting for early retirement.

"I’m really glad to share that we have received overwhelming positive interest in the early retirement option that we have presented to our staff," said Su during a Tuesday press conference before the meeting.

The board did not take action on which individual employees will receive a preliminary notice. Final notices are not issued until May.

The Source: KTVU interviews, SFUSD board meeting, SFUSD press release