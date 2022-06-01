San Francisco security guard fatally shoots man who allegedly charged at him with knife

article

A security guard shot and killed someone who allegedly charged at him with a knife in San Francisco's Mission District early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers had responded at 4:07 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of 16th and Utah streets and were told by witnesses that the security guard was in the area when a man confronted him and charged at him with the knife, prompting the guard to shoot him, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his name is not yet being released. The security guard remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who did not arrest him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.