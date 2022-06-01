Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco Sheriff to raise Pride flag amidst parade controversy

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 6:24AM
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Sheriff to raise Pride flag amidst parade controversy

San Francisco Sheriff to raise Pride flag amidst controversy in The City over the police department marching in the parade.

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco sheriff's deputies on Wednesday will raise the Pride flag at the county jail .

Officials say they do it every year, to celebrate their LGBTQ staff members and the community.

But this year, San Francisco police and firefighters are also invited to the ceremony --a show of solidarity after Pride parade organizers banned law enforcement officials from wearing their uniforms if they choose to walk in this year's parade.

Also Wednesday morning, the city of San Leandro will raise the Progress Pride Flag. 

That flag is based on the rainbow flag, but also has colors to symbolize racial and gender diversity.

San Leandro Mayor Pauline Cutter says it's encouraging to see the social progress the city has made, and she hopes the flag is a symbol of San Leandro's "community of kindness." 