San Francisco sideshows roar through the night

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Police in San Francisco broke up two large sideshows that took over intersections in the middle of the night.

Two large and unruly sideshows were broken up by San Francisco police early on the morning of September 11. 

There were more than 30 cars and 100 participants and spectators at the intersection of Sixth and Harrison streets around 2 a.m. There was the familiar sight of smoke rising into the air as cars spun and screeched their way through the streets

After breaking up that gathering, police were summoned 30 minutes later to another large sideshow at California Street and Van Ness Avenue. 

That crowd was dispersed as well. No arrests were made at either location, police said.