San Francisco State University student missing in waters off Pacifica

A San Francisco State University student went missing in the waters off the Pacific coast Thursday morning, the university confirmed.

Crews from the North County Fire Authority and U.S. Coast Guard responded to a water rescue around 10:30 a.m. near Esplanade Avenue, between Palmetto and Bill Drake Way.

Two hours later, authorities said they were still on scene and conducting a full search for the person who has not yet been found.

San Francisco State University told KTVU in a statement that the person crews were searching for is a student at the university.

"We are aware of reports of a search for an SF State student in the waters off Pacifica. The entire SF State community is hoping for a safe recovery. Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and classmates. We are grateful to the Coast Guard and the Pacifica Police Department for their ongoing work," the university said.

Authorities have not yet said why the student was out in the water.