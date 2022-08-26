San Francisco supervisor candidate who called Jewish journalist 'Nazi' booted from ballot

article

A San Francisco supervisor whose address was being questioned as she ran for District 4 and who referred to a Jewish journalist as a NAZI, was dropped on Friday from the ballot.

City Attorney David Chiu determined that Leanna Louie did not adequately prove she lives in the district in which she wants to run, Mission Local reported. voter fraud, was today dropped from the ballot by the City Attorney’s office after it determined she did not adequately prove she lives in District 4.

Mission Local also reported that her case has been referred to the District Attorney’s office for alleged voter fraud.

Efforts to contact Louie and her lawyers on Friday were not returned, Mission Local reported.

Managing editor Joe Eskenazi first reported on her questionable address situation and in a social media post, referred to him as Joe EskeNAZI – a deplorable term for anyone, but especially someone who is Jewish.

In an interview with KTVU earlier this week, Louie denied any voter fraud took place and she said she referred to Eskenazi as a Nazi because she was "frustrated."

"I'm confident I did nothing wrong," Louie said. "And I'm sure everything will be just fine, and I'll be on the ballot."

In addition to the San Francisco investigation, Mission Local noted that District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who worked with Louie to recall ousted DA Chesa Boudin, asked the state Attorney General to look into the voter fraud allegations.



