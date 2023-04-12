San Francisco supervisors propose adding 2,000 homeless shelter beds in 2 years

article

San Francisco supervisors are considering a proposal to increase shelter beds for the unhoused population in the city.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman on Wednesday, introduced a resolution that would add 2,000 new shelter or temporary housing beds in the next two years.

Mandelman said that he believes getting people living on the streets into shelters immediately is the quickest and best way to end homelessness.

Mark Nagel, co-founder of Rescue SF said homelessness in San Francisco should be treated like a natural disaster.

"The data clearly shows that the city's most cost-effective tools – such as hotel conversions for non-congregate shelter and leased apartments for housing – can bring thousands of people off the streets at a cost that the City can afford. Instead of continuing to manage homelessness, City Hall needs to end it," Nagel said.

According to federal data, 43% of San Francisco's homeless population lives in shelters or temporary housing.

