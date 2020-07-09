San Francisco Supervisors to debate lifting restrictions on bathhouses

San Francisco Supervisors will debate a measure to change the city's health code on gay bathhouses on Thursday. The bathhouses, which typically include saunas and jacuzzis, are adult sex venues; people pay a fee for membership or entry.

The code would lift the restriction that the environment must include unlocked doors, and someone must monitor sexual activity. These restrictions were introduced during the height of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman opposes the health code in question.

While bathhouses are currently closed in San Francisco due to the pandemic, the new rules could take effect when they reopen. Mandelman said he wants to see the new rules take place when the pandemic is over.