San Francisco teachers and district reach agreement on what distance learning will look like

San Francisco public school teachers and the district have reached an agreement on what distance learning will look like when school starts in less than two weeks.

The San Francisco's union says that agreement came after a 16-hour bargaining session with school district officials.

San Francisco Unified is starting the school year with remote learning, just like most of the rest of California.

But teachers and school district administrators in San Francisco and other districts had to negotiate how distance learning would work, how many minutes and in what way would teachers be giving their lessons, live online, versus pre-recorded lessons.

The details of the agreement have not officially been released.

But according to the San Francisco Chronicle, the agreement does include things like a $400 stipend for teachers to purchase equipment to work from home, like increasing their internet speeds and using their personal phones.

Advertisement

The agreement also calls for a plan for teachers who must return to classrooms to be able to do it safely

The union said they'll have a town hall meeting for their members later on Friday to discuss the details with the hope that the agreement will be ratified on Monday.

The school year starts on Aug. 17.