San Francisco threatens to suspend city employees who don't disclose vaccination status

article

San Francisco is preparing to suspend city employees with the police, fire and sheriff's departments who refuse to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status.

San Francisco Chronicle reported the city sent out letters on Thursday recommending a 10-day unpaid suspensions for as many as 20 employees. 11 are with the police department, two are from the sheriff's department and seven are with the fire department.

The paper reports hundreds of employees from other city departments could receive similar letters as soon as next week.

The employee's deadline to comply with the new citywide mandate was Aug. 12.

Earlier this month, KTVU reported as many as 200 city employees had asked for an exemption from the vaccine mandate. The majority of the city's 35,000 employees are vaccinated.

The city's policy says once the vaccines are fully approved by the federal government, employees must comply and get the vaccine or lose their job. However, medical or religious exemptions, where appropriate, are allowed.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use through the Food and Drug Administration. There are reports that full approval of the vaccine could come as soon as late summer or fall.