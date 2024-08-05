Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco in Top 5 of world's most expensive cities: report

Published  August 5, 2024 7:42am PDT
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

SAN FRANCISCO - New rankings show San Francisco is in the top five most expensive cities in the world to live in, according to Numbeo's Cost of Living Plus Rent Index.

The No. 1 spot belongs to Geneva, Switzerland, followed by Zurich and New York.

San Francisco is No. 4.

Boston is No. 5.

Los Angeles came in ninth. 

The list was compiled from a cost of living database, which looked at rent, prices of groceries and restaurants as well as local purchasing power.