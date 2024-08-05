San Francisco in Top 5 of world's most expensive cities: report
SAN FRANCISCO - New rankings show San Francisco is in the top five most expensive cities in the world to live in, according to Numbeo's Cost of Living Plus Rent Index.
The No. 1 spot belongs to Geneva, Switzerland, followed by Zurich and New York.
San Francisco is No. 4.
Boston is No. 5.
Los Angeles came in ninth.
The list was compiled from a cost of living database, which looked at rent, prices of groceries and restaurants as well as local purchasing power.