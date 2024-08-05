San Francisco in Top 5 of world's most expensive cities: report

New rankings show San Francisco is in the top five most expensive cities in the world to live in, according to Numbeo's Cost of Living Plus Rent Index.

The No. 1 spot belongs to Geneva, Switzerland, followed by Zurich and New York.

San Francisco is No. 4.

Boston is No. 5.

Los Angeles came in ninth.

The list was compiled from a cost of living database, which looked at rent, prices of groceries and restaurants as well as local purchasing power.