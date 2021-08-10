San Francisco Union Square shooting injures juvenile male, no suspects in custody

article

San Francisco police confirm a juvenile male was shot and injured in Union Square Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the shooting near the intersection of Stockton and O'Farrell streets at 2:22 p.m. where they found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital and is said to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police said there have been no arrests and that the suspects fled the scene. Police are also not confirming suspect descriptions at this time.

San Francisco Chronicle reported that yellow police tape cordoned off the area near Crate and Barrel and the Disney Store. The paper reported two groups of young people were fighting at the intersection when things escalated into a shooting.