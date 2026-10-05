San Francisco security guard shot dead at Warfield in front of family

The Brief Ulysses Davis, 47, a security guard known as "Bear," was fatally shot outside San Francisco’s Warfield Theatre early Saturday. Relatives said Davis was escorting a woman from the theater when she allegedly shot him in the back; his wife and two children witnessed the shooting. Police are investigating the shooting and whether the venue had the proper permits for the "Baddies" event held there that night.



A security guard at San Francisco’s Warfield Theatre was shot and killed in front of his family early Saturday, according to the victim’s relatives.

Ulysses Davis, 47, known to friends and family as "Bear," was helping escort a "rowdy" woman from the theater at Market and Taylor streets at about 1 a.m. when she allegedly fired a gun at him, striking him in the back, said Terrance Cooper, Davis’ brother-in-law.

Victim's family witnessed shooting

What we know:

Davis’ wife and two of his six children witnessed the shooting, Cooper said.

Cooper said losing his brother-in-law is like, "a dream, a bad dream we can’t wake up from."

He described Davis as someone who was always willing to help those around him.

"Bear would give you the shirt off his back," Cooper said. "If you ever called him and you needed him, he was always there."

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‘He was just doing his job’

What they're saying:

Terrance Silas, a friend who works next door to the theater, said Davis was working security when he was killed.

"Bear was just doing his job. He was at work, doing security," Silas said.

Silas said Davis grew up in Bayview-Hunters Point and was like a nephew to him.

The Warfield hosted a stage version of the reality TV show "Baddies" that ended around midnight.

The program often features dramatic confrontations, arguments, and fights. Silas said he was shocked by the violence that took his friend’s life.

"It’s just a shame that some of our youth nowadays want to handle their problems with guns," Silas said. "I come from the old school. We knuckled up, you know?"

Police investigate event’s permits

Lemmuel Plummer, CEO of Zeus Network, which produces "Baddies," did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication. The Warfield also did not respond.

San Francisco police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said investigators were examining the events leading up to the shooting.

"We understand that there was an event that was occurring," Rueca said.

He said police also were investigating whether the business had the proper permits and was operating within the restrictions of those permits.

What we don't know:

"Part of our investigation is to make sure if that business was allowed to hold that event, if they do have the proper permits and were operating it according to the permit restrictions," Rueca said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan