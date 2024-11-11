Rain will likely dampen Veterans Day parades and memorials on Monday as the wet weather started early in the morning and was expected to last until at least the early afternoon.

Some of those events include a pancake breakfast in San Ramon, and a parade later in the morning.

Other events were held on Sunday, including a ceremony in San Francisco at Fisherman's Wharf and on Mare Island, where the Heritage Trust held a tribute to the crew member of a Naval shipyard submarine lost during WWII.

Meteorologists say that Tuesday should be partly sunny and there's a 50% chance the rain will return again on Wednesday.