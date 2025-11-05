Gusts of wind ripped through the Bay Area on Wednesday, as rain also began pelting down early in the morning before the sun came out.

Some of the windiest spots were at the San Francisco airport and Santa Cruz, and commuters felt their cars seeming to sway on the highways. Wind speeds were clocking in at 50 and 60 mph.

Some commuters decided to skip the highways altogether and take the ferry to work from Larkspur.

Brian Motzer, who was heading to San Francisco, said he appreciated the wet weather.

"You've got to have it," he said. "The yard are starting to get dried out. People like the rain. It's not so bad."

There are high wind warnings along the North Bay Coast and wind advisories for the rest of the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service said rain started slamming the North Bay about 4 a.m., and the front will slide south for the morning commute.

The heaviest rains will hit in the morning and last until about 9 a.m., according to the NWS.

But it will rain off and on all day, and temperatures should remain in the mid-60s.

Up to 2.5 inches of rain are expected in the North Bay, according to the NWS.

The NWS said there was also a 10 to 20% chance of thunderstorms.

The Bay Area also has a tidal flood advisory for Tuesday through Saturday, due to this week's king tides.

Meteorologists predict a slight chance of rain showers on Thursday. Friday and Saturday are looking clear.