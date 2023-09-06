San Francisco woman's body recovered at Folsom Lake

A body found on Folsom Lake last month has been identified as a 27-year-old woman from San Francisco.

On Wednesday, officials with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office identified the body as Natalee Heilaman. Her body had been found Aug. 19. by a person visiting Rattlesnake Bar.

Heilaman had been reported missing out of Nevada County — located northeast of Folsom Lake — in January.

Authorities believe there are no signs of foul play.