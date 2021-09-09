San Francisco's cable cars out of service due to power outage

article

Cable car lines in San Francisco are down Thursday and are expected to remain out of service for the remainder of the night.

Officials said the iconic cars are down as a result of a power outage. First, at around 1:41 p.m., the fire department responded to electrical panel smoking in a sub-level facility room at the Cable Car barn located at 1201 Mason Street at Washington Street.

Fire officials said the panel was shut off, which resolved the issue, but the building had to be temporarily evacuated.

Muni apologized for the cable car service outage and said buses would provide service in the interim.