San Francisco's Chase Center to host NBA All-Star Game 2025

The epicenter of basketball will be San Francisco for a winter weekend in 2025. That's because fans will be treated to the 74th NBA All-Star Game at San Francisco's Chase Center.

It's the first time the Bay Area has hosted All-Star weekend in 23 years. It will also be the first time the Chase Center gets to host the event since the state-of-the art arena opened in 2019.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, February 16, 2025. NBA All-Star on-court events tip off on Friday, Feb. 14 with more events to follow on Saturday.

"It's a thrill to be back. I was here when it was last in the Bay Area in 2000" NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. "This will be the epicenter of basketball around the world."

NBA officials made the announcement Monday at a news conference at the Chase Center, flanked by mayors London Breed, Sheng Thao and Matt Mahan of San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose respectively.

Golden State Warriors Executive Chairman Peter Goober said the event will be for a global audience.

Oakland Arena hosted the All-Star Game in 2000. The 1967 All-Star Game was held at the historic Cow Palace in Daly City.

"Those were two great events, but I think what we're really looking forward to is next year, a little over a year away here," said Warriors co-executive Chairman Joe Lacob. He said he hopes Warriors star and point guard Stephen Curry gets to play for the first time in front of home fans at the All-Star Game.

Silver said fans can expect a "back to basketball approach." He noted it will be traditional East versus West with, "no trick endings."

San Francisco Mayor London Breed at the Chase Center. November 6, 2023.

Breed was seated on stage and spoke at the event. The enthusiastic moderator asked the SF native, who was said to have grown up 20 minutes away from the Chase Center, what it meant to her to host the event.

With a grin on her face, Breed said what it means is, "a lot of money and a lot of visitors." Breed said she expects 135,000 people will be coming to the Bay Area to participate in some capacity over the three-day period. "That's an anticipated $350 million poured into local economy through local business and all the surrounding activities for All-Star Weekend."

"I, for one, can't wait. There'll be parties, activities, fun and everything else. In addition to that, we have a WNBA team that will be here in 2025, so all those things in addition to the over 300 activities at the Chase Center. This is like the icing on the cake," Breed said.

Aside from the economy, Breed touted San Francisco as one of the most beautiful cities in the world for tourists or people who come to work and attend its many conventions.

"This particular event is long overdue to have it right here in the Bay Area. San Francisco Chase Center is the perfect place to do so," Breed said, noting that the new arena is accustomed to hosting global, world-class events, sports, and concerts.

This season's All-Star Game will be in Indianapolis.