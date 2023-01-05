Expand / Collapse search
San Jose CHP officer injured by falling tree at crash site

By KTVU Staff
Severe Weather
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a falling tree Thursday morning while responding to a crash site, the agency confirmed.

CHP officers were called around 10:08 a.m. to a crash on Highway 17, south of Interstate 280, that was blocking the slow lane.

The aftermath of the latest Bay Area storm: trees down, rocks on roadways

Officers were standing on the right shoulder in the area of the crash when the windy and wet weather knocked over a tree, authorities said.

One of the officers wasn't able to get out of the way in time and was struck by the falling tree.

The officer was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.