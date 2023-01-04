Daly City gas station collapses as storm pounds Bay Area

A Valero gas station in Daly City was nearly destroyed by an intense atmospheric river and bomb cyclone that swept through the Bay Area on Wednesday.

The gas station, located at King Drive and Callan Boulevard, took a beating as intense winds toppled the canopy covering the fuel pumps, knocking two of the fuel stands out of place, video shows.

A convenience store is attached to the Valero station, but it's unclear whether it sustained any damage during the strong weather system.