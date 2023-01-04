Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
High Wind Warning
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
until THU 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
High Surf Warning
from THU 3:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 2:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
High Surf Warning
from THU 7:00 AM PST until FRI 3:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Daly City gas station collapses as storm pounds Bay Area

By Aja Seldon
Published 
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

A Daly City gas station was nearly flattened during a powerful storm that swept across the Bay Area Wednesday.

DALY CITY, Calif. - A Valero gas station in Daly City was nearly destroyed by an intense atmospheric river and bomb cyclone that swept through the Bay Area on Wednesday.

The gas station, located at King Drive and Callan Boulevard, took a beating as intense winds toppled the canopy covering the fuel pumps, knocking two of the fuel stands out of place, video shows.

A convenience store is attached to the Valero station, but it's unclear whether it sustained any damage during the strong weather system.

'Bomb cyclone' images show storm rolling into California

A dangerous cyclone forming off the coast of California is expected to unload torrential rain, damaging winds, and flooding on the region.