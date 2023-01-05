The aftermath of the latest Bay Area storm: trees down, rocks on roadways

The heavy storm that rolled through the region on Wednesday may not have been as brutal as predicted in all nine counties, but people died and property was destroyed in pockets throughout the Bay Area.

Trees came down. Fences were uprooted. And rocks and mud slid down onto roadways.

Thursday is expected to see more lingering rain with a brief break on Friday before another series of storms over the weekend into next week.

Here's a look at some of the storm damage in photos.

Crews in Richmond put plastic bags on a hillside to prevent further sliding. Jan. 4, 2023 Expand

Five families had to flee when a eucalyptus tree crashed on their apartment building in Oakland. Jan. 4, 2023

A car is submerged under an overpass in Oakland. Jan. 4, 2023

A van drives through a flooded street in Martinez. Jan. 4, 2023

The awning of a Valero gas station in Daly City blew off in the wind and rain. Jan. 4, 2023

A deer caught in the rain in the North Bay. Jan. 4, 2023

A severe flooding sign in Mill Valley where several drivers had to be rescued from rising waters. Jan. 4, 2023

Creek rises in Santa Rosa on Jan. 4, 2023 during stormy weather.

Crews clear away debris in the North Bay on Jan. 4, 2023

A tree fell on Arun Bhatangar's Mercedes in Newwark on Jan. 4, 2023. No one was injured.

This fence in Berkeley fell in a huge wind gust on Jan. 4, 2023. It had been put up 60 years ago. Photo: Mark Chekel