Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
11
High Wind Warning
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
High Surf Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 1:15 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from THU 2:06 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
High Surf Warning
from THU 7:00 AM PST until FRI 3:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

The aftermath of the latest Bay Area storm: trees down, rocks on roadways

By Lisa Fernandez
Published 
Updated 6:52AM
California
KTVU FOX 2

Fallen tree blocks lanes on I-280 in Los Altos hills

Crews worked to clean up a large pine tree blocking lanes of I-280 in the hills of Los Altos, as the entire Bay Area surveys damage from yesterday's storm. KTVU's Roberta Gonzales is live at the scene.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The heavy storm that rolled through the region on Wednesday may not have been as brutal as predicted in all nine counties, but people died and property was destroyed in pockets throughout the Bay Area. 

Trees came down. Fences were uprooted. And rocks and mud slid down onto roadways.

Thursday is expected to see more lingering rain with a brief break on Friday before another series of storms over the weekend into next week. 

Here's a look at some of the storm damage in photos. 

Crews in Richmond put plastic bags on a hillside to prevent further sliding. Jan. 4, 2023

Five families had to flee when a eucalyptus tree crashed on their apartment building in Oakland. Jan. 4, 2023 

A car is submerged under an overpass in Oakland. Jan. 4, 2023

Crews in Richmond put plastic bags on a hillside to prevent further sliding. Jan. 4, 2023

A van drives through a flooded street in Martinez. Jan. 4, 2023

The awning of a Valero gas station in Daly City blew off in the wind and rain. Jan. 4, 2023

A deer caught in the rain in the North Bay. Jan. 4, 2023 

A severe flooding sign in Mill Valley where several drivers had to be rescued from rising waters. Jan. 4, 2023

Creek rises in Santa Rosa on Jan. 4, 2023 during stormy weather. 

Crews clear away debris in the North Bay on Jan. 4, 2023

A tree fell on Arun Bhatangar's Mercedes in Newwark on Jan. 4, 2023. No one was injured. 

This fence in Berkeley fell in a huge wind gust on Jan. 4, 2023. It had been put up 60 years ago. Photo: Mark Chekel 

This tree fell down in San Francisco on Ripley and Folsom streets. Jan. 4, 2024 Photo: LisaLu415