San Jose mayor defends plan to cite or jail unhoused people who refuse shelter

Advocates for the unhoused plan to protest outside San Jose City Hall on Tuesday in response to Mayor Matt Mahan’s proposal to eliminate tent encampments.

Removal of tent encampments

What we know:

During a special City Council budget meeting Monday, Mahan explained the plan he unveiled last week, which would allow the city to issue citations and even jail time to unhoused residents who refuse shelter or services up to three times.

Mahan said San Jose already spends tens of millions of dollars clearing tent encampments that pose public safety hazards.

"As you know, we already do hundreds of encampment abatements per year, prioritizing areas where the public right of way has been blocked, where there's an accumulation of trash or biohazards, particularly in our waterways," Mahan said.

He said the policy would focus on the minority of unhoused people who repeatedly reject help.

"When someone's refusing to come indoors, there's a sign that there's a deeper issue, a deeper need, and we have a responsibility to intervene," Mahan said, calling it a public safety issue. "We just saw in the last week, a police officer stabbed by an unhoused resident. A 15-year-old student punched on his way to school."

Advocates say it's ‘cruel’

What they're saying:

Erin Stanton, coordinator of the Sacred Heart Community Service Homeless Prevention Group, criticized the plan.

"I strongly oppose the mayor's proposal. I think it's cruel and I think it's ineffective," Stanton said.

Advocates held a protest outside City Hall on Monday.

"The vast majority of people want shelter and the problem is there's not enough shelter for them to go to," Stanton said. "They're waiting months to get a shelter bed."

According to Stanton, as many as 7,000 people are unhoused in San Jose, with too few shelter beds or affordable housing units to meet demand.

Shaunn Cartwright, founder of the Unhoused Response Group, said the city needs more flexible shelter options for the diverse population rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

"There’s so many times we’ve called and been told, ‘Well, we’ve got a top bunk for you,’ and telling a senior citizen they have to climb onto a top bunk—that’s not an option," Cartwright said.

Mahan said the city hopes to increase shelter occupancy from 89% to 95% by 2026.

The city’s budget shows a drop in homelessness-related funding from more than $200 million to $91 million.

Mahan said the decrease reflects the completion of one-time construction projects funded by $100 million this year, not a cut in services.

"We are adding a historic number, more than any other city on the West Coast. This year, 1400 additional beds, mostly interim housings. These are converted motels, modular units, sleeping cabins," Mahan said.

The mayor added that he hopes Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers will provide more funding to ensure every unhoused person in California has access to shelter or mental health services. He also called for changes to state fees and regulations to speed up affordable housing construction.