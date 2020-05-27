San Jose cooling centers open to help residents beat the heat

The Bay Area is bracing for one more day of intense heat before slightly cooling off Thursday. Until then, people in the South Bay have more options to find relief from the hot weather.

On Tuesday afternoon, the City of San Jose opened five community centers to act as cooling centers despite the shelter in place order shutting them down in March.

Cooling Center Locations:

- Mayfair Community Center; 2039 Kammerer Ave. San José, CA 95116

- Camden Community Center; 3369 Union Ave. San José, CA 95124

- Seven Trees Community Center; 3590 Cas Dr. San José, CA 95111

- Roosevelt Community Center; 901 E. Santa Clara St. San José, CA 95111

Advertisement

- Cypress Community Center; 403 Cypress Ave. San José, CA 95117

“Given that there aren’t any other options right now they can’t go to the mall, they can’t go to the movie theaters so we do welcome individuals,” said Carolina Camarena with the San Jose Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services.

The city consulted with Santa Clara County and the CDC to come up with rules like wearing a mask, keeping distance, limiting the number of people inside and staying home if you’re sick, “You’re asked a series of health questions, ‘Have you had a fever, shortness of breath in the last two weeks?’ and then we use an infrared thermometer to check their temperature,” said Camarena.

Of the five center that first opened Tuesday afternoon, city officials said six people showed up at Roosevelt Community Center and four at Camden Community Center. After health screenings it was determined no one was sick so they were all let in. Numbers on the other three centers weren’t immediately available.

“There’s definitely a chance that we might see slightly more people than normal today given that other options are closed,” said Camarena.

Hours: Wednesday, May 27 from 1:00-9:00 p.m. and Thursday, May 28 from 1:00-7:00 p.m.