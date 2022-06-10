San Jose doctor faces 5 counts of sexual assault involving 3 victims

article

A doctor who practices in San Jose already facing allegations that he sexually abused two girls has now also been charged with sexually assaulting a former employee, authorities said on Thursday.

The most recent charge came earlier in June, when prosecutors charged Naeem Ul Islam Hashmi, 61, of Palo Alto, with one felony count of sexual penetration by force. That 2016 assault was reported by a woman in her 40s who once worked for Hashmi at his office, Crescent Medical Center in San Jose, according to Palo Alto police.

Hashmi was first arrested last winter after a young woman, now in her 20s, accused him of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions when she was 12 and 13 in 2007, Palo Alto police said. A friend of the woman also said Hashmi had molested her as a minor.

In December 2021, the DA charged Hashmi with four felony counts of lewd acts on a child under 14, and a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge signed a warrant for his arrest.

The Mercury News reported that he has been out of custody since his arrest.

Hashmi’s attorney, Raphael Goldman, told the Mercury News that his client said he didn't do it.

"Dr. Hashmi continues to assert his innocence of all charges and looks forward to clearing his name in court," Goldman said in a statement to the newspaper. "Beyond that, we have no further comment at this time."

His criminal case for all five charges is currently in progress in Santa Clara County Superior Court.