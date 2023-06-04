San Jose Earthquakes, fans set new world record

The San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday have officially made history by breaking the world record for the largest soccer lesson.

The Major League Soccer team now holds the Guinness World Record for coaching 965 people during a single session, breaking the previous record of 835 held by an organization out of Australia.

The record-breaking event was held at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center where participants learned how to dribble, pass, and shoot the ball.

Congratulations to the new world record holders.