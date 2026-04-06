San Jose Earthquakes partner with juvenile hall for soccer program

The Brief The San Jose Earthquakes worked on a unique pilot program with residents of a juvenile detention center. The goal was to help connect lessons learned from playing, and coaching, soccer with tools needed to succeed in life after leaving the facility. The 14 participants in the program say they learned important lessons in personal accountability and teamwork.



With the World Cup just over two months away, soccer is once again proving its ability to unite people from all walks of life — including those in juvenile detention.

The San Jose Earthquakes recently helped recognize a unique group of athletes: residents at the Monterey County Juvenile Hall. Through a new pilot program, the Major League Soccer club is using the "beautiful game" to teach life skills to youth who are in detention for various offenses.

The Twinning Project: From the U.K. to California

The initiative is modeled after the "Twinning Project," a movement that began in the United Kingdom to link professional U.K. soccer clubs with local correctional facilities. Every week, for the past 10 weeks, the Earthquakes sent a coach to the Salinas-based center to work with the detainees.

Coaches and administrators say the skills required on the pitch—communication, strategy, and resilience—are some of the same ones needed to succeed in the outside world.

"There is a lot that you can learn from sports connected to life," said Josue Salgado, a youth coach working on behalf of the San Jose Earthquakes. "There are a lot of life lessons that are woven interconnectedly with sports. Being part of a team is the same as being a functional, positive member of society."

Building Accountability and Leadership Skills

For participants like Chris, who has lived at the facility for four years, said the program helped him develop a sense of personal responsibility.

"I think the two main lessons are accountability and leadership skills," Chris said. "Accountability is saying, 'Why can't I make that goal?' instead of blaming others. I can learn from my mistakes, take it upon myself, and help others as well."

Chris added that leadership is about "getting everybody together and making sure everybody is uplifted to keep going."

Preparing Incarcerated Youth for Reentry

The program culminated Monday with a formal graduation ceremony. Participants received certificates and shirts to mark the successful completion of the project.

Michael Palmer, director of Monterey County Juvenile Hall, believes these extracurricular programs are vital for preparing its youth residents for the future.

"The ability to work in a group of people that maybe you don’t always understand or get along with is just like being on a job site," Palmer said. "You have your team and you have your goal, whether it is on the soccer field trying to score a goal, or when you get out of this facility and you have the team you are working with at a job."

As the pilot program concludes, organizers hope the lasting impact will be seen in the lives of the youth once they leave these walls.

The Source Monterey Co. Juvenile Hall, and the San Jose Earthquakes